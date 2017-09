Alibaba-Backed Best, Mortgage Co. Prep IPOs Totaling $959M

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Best Inc., a Chinese logistics company backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd., set terms on an estimated $869 million initial public offering, one of two IPO launches on Wednesday totaling $959 million, including a $90 million deal from a mortgage company.



Hangzhou-based Best, represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, told regulators that its IPO will offer 62.1 million American depositary shares priced between $13 and $15 apiece. The deal will raise $869.4 million if shares price at midpoint and proceeds could rise to...

To view the full article, register now.