Panama Canal Given 2nd Chance In $288M Construction Row

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 9:07 PM EDT) -- An English court on Tuesday refused the Panama Canal Authority's bid for a quick victory over contractors it hired to broaden the Panama Canal but declined to pause the case for arbitration, ruling that although the contract does not permit the authority to unilaterally demand immediate repayment of more than $288 million it lent to the contractors, it could pursue an alternative case.



Although Judge William Blair ruled that the canal authority could not hold the consortium of contractors, Grupo Unidos por el Canal SA, liable...

To view the full article, register now.