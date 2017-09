NFL Files Suit In NY To Confirm Cowboys Star's 6-Game Ban

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The NFL went to New York federal court Tuesday to uphold Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game domestic violence suspension after the NFL Players Association filed suit in Texas challenging the arbitration process before the decision had even been released.



The NFLPA filed its suit last week in Texas immediately following a three-day arbitration hearing instead of waiting for a decision, alleging the whole process had been unfair to Elliott. The union alleges the league-appointed arbitrator, Harold Henderson, refused to force Elliott’s accuser and NFL...

