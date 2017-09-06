Verizon Joins Dolby Subsidiary Via's Patent Pool

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Via Licensing Corp., a subsidiary of Dolby Laboratories Inc., announced Wednesday that Verizon Communications Inc. has joined its patent pool for Long Term Evolution, or LTE, technologies.



Via’s LTE patent pool has also attracted AT&T Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Dolby, Google, HP Inc., KDDI Corp., MediaTek Inc., NTT Docomo Inc., Newracom Inc., SK Telecom Ltd., Telecom Italia SpA, and Telefónica SA. Undergirding the next generation of wireless service, LTE technologies are used by devices ranging from smartphones to laptops.



“Verizon is a trusted...

