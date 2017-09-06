Verizon Joins Dolby Subsidiary Via's Patent Pool
Via’s LTE patent pool has also attracted AT&T Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Dolby, Google, HP Inc., KDDI Corp., MediaTek Inc., NTT Docomo Inc., Newracom Inc., SK Telecom Ltd., Telecom Italia SpA, and Telefónica SA. Undergirding the next generation of wireless service, LTE technologies are used by devices ranging from smartphones to laptops.
“Verizon is a trusted...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login