Ill. Hospital Must Hand Over Documents In Infant Death Case

Law360, Springfield (September 6, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel on Tuesday upheld a county court's order for a hospital to produce documents pertaining to the case of a premature infant who died three weeks after birth, despite the hospital's claims they were protected.



Naperville-based Edward Hospital has been held in contempt of court since October 2016, after repeatedly refusing to release the notes of a hospital staffer who looked into the death of 3-week-old Isabella Kitsen Zormelo after a complaint by the infant’s mother, Abigail Kiersten Grosshuesch.



Grosshuesch gave birth to...

