Apple, Home Depot Raise $6B Debt To Help Fund Buybacks

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. tapped debt markets once again Wednesday, pricing a $5 billion bond to fund stock buybacks and dividends in the latest of several multibillion-dollar bond issuances this year, coming one day after The Home Depot Inc. raised $1 billion in debt.



Cupertino, California-based Apple’s bond issue contains four parts with maturities spanning from two to 30 years and annual yields ranging from 1.5 to 3.75 percent, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday. Represented by Hogan Lovells, Apple said proceeds from the investment-grade bonds will enable...

