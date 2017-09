House Dems Slam Energy Industry Influence On DOI Panel

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic lawmakers criticized U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Wednesday for naming a “partisan, industry-dominated” roster of members to a departmental committee that will advise him about energy development on federal lands, and called for the companies represented on the committee to disclose information about potential conflicts of interest.



On Friday, Zinke named 20 primary members and 18 alternate members to serve on the DOI’s Royalty Policy Committee, including representatives from states, Native American tribes, the energy and mineral industries and academia....

