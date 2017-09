Daewoo Can Seize Property For Future Arbitration: 5th Circ.

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has revived an order allowing Daewoo International Corp. to seize a pig iron shipment as it looked to arbitrate a dispute with an English shipper over a broken sales contract, concluding in a published opinion that Louisiana law allows Daewoo to obtain the order even though its suit did not directly seek a money judgment.



Daewoo had secured the attachment order in question over a pig iron shipment owned by America Metals Trading LLP as security for a future arbitration award, since it...

