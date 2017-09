Clayton Says No Shift In Enforcement Priorities At SEC

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton said at an event Tuesday night that his agency has not undergone a “dramatic shift” in enforcement priorities as it focuses on protecting retail investors, though he reaffirmed the agency is paying particular attention to cybersecurity under his watch.



While Clayton has said SEC enforcement staff will be focused on protecting “Mr. and Mrs. 401(k)” during his tenure, at a panel discussion at New York University he said the agency hasn’t turned away from other priorities like fighting...

