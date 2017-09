Texas, Other States Pull DACA Challenge From Court

Law360, Dallas (September 6, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Texas and dozens of other states pulled their lawsuit challenging the expansion of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after the Trump administration announced it would end the deportation protection for young unauthorized immigrants.



In a notice of dismissal, the states said they were dropping the suit in light of memoranda from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security rescinding the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents, or DAPA, program and phasing out the DACA program and a 2014 expansion of DACA...

