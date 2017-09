GrubHub Aims To Discredit Driver In ‘Gig Economy’ Trial

Law360, San Francisco (September 6, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A GrubHub attorney attempted to discredit a delivery driver Wednesday in a California federal bench trial over his claims that the company shorted his pay by misclassifying him as an independent contractor, pressing him on whether he signed up to work for GrubHub just to sue.



During the second day of a bench trial, GrubHub Inc.’s attorney Michele L. Maryott of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP noted that Raef Lawson first contacted his attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan in September 2015, months before he actually started working for...

To view the full article, register now.