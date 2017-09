Metro Rips Injunction Bid In 1st Amendment Suit Over Ads

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C.’s Metrorail on Tuesday slammed Milo Yiannopoulos' request to have the federal court force the transit agency to run the conservative commentator's ads for his latest book “Dangerous,” insisting that it adhered to its own guidelines barring political advertising and didn’t engage in viewpoint discrimination.



The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, widely known as Metro, filed an opposition to a motion for preliminary injunction from Yiannopoulos’ company, MILO Worldwide LLC, seeking to have ads for Yiannopoulos’ book “Dangerous,” which was released in July, placed in...

