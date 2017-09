Texas Powerhouse: Haynes And Boone

Law360, Dallas (September 26, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A half-billion dollar trial win against a Facebook subsidiary and crucial appellate victories for energy titans Exxon Mobil and BP highlight the formidable litigation strength of Haynes and Boone LLP over the past year.



The firm's court prowess, a banking and finance group that helped set up tens of billions of dollars' worth of secured financing and a capital markets practice that advises on middle-market transactions for Fortune 500 clients, private equity firms and independent companies across Texas have propelled Haynes and Boone LLP to a...

