Centerra, Kyrgyz Gov’t Reach $60M-Plus Deal In Mining Row

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Canadian mining company Centerra Gold Inc. said Wednesday it has reached a proposed settlement totaling more than $60 million with the government of the Kyrgyz Republic over environmental and other claims relating to its gold mine that sits close to the country's border with China.



But the Toronto-based company stressed that the terms of the deal are not set in stone, calling discussions “ongoing” and cautioning that the deal must be finalized and receive a formal stamp of approval from Centerra’s board of directors....

