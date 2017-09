Energy Exec Tells Jury Contempt Charge A 'Legal Nightmare'

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Oil entrepreneur Raheem J. Brennerman deliberately chose to defy U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in civil litigation over a $5 million bank debt, jurors heard Wednesday in an unusual Manhattan criminal contempt trial the defendant's team called a nightmare set in motion by the court.



The Blacksands Pacific Group Inc. principal, arrested for contempt in March, looked on in blue prison garb as prosecutor Robert B. Sobelman told a jury of seven women and five men that Brennerman crossed into criminality by flouting the Industrial...

