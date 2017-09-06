Ill. Nurse Fired For Patient Neglect Has Bias Suit Tossed

Law360, Los Angeles (September 6, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a nurse’s suit alleging her termination by a hospital for neglecting a patient was racially motivated, saying the discrimination allegations were not supported by the evidence.



A three-judge First Judicial District panel upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Advocate Health & Hospitals Corp., doing business as South Suburban Hospital, in an employment suit lodged by nurse Diahanna Thompson-Miller alleging that she was fired because she is black. After a hospital investigation determined that Thompson-Miller...

To view the full article, register now.