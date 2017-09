House Passes Bill For New Self-Driving Car Rules

Law360, Washington (September 6, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill intended to ease the process for deploying self-driving cars on the country’s roads, changing federal rules for safety, vehicle testing and other measures.



Under the Safely Ensuring Lives Future Deployment and Research In Vehicle Evolution Act, or Self Drive Act, the U.S. Department of Transportation would have to develop a new set of safety rules over the next year for as many as 100,000 new autonomous cars. The bipartisan bill, from Reps. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, Jan Schakowsky,...

