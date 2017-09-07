5 Employer Tips For Responding To End Of DACA Program

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT) -- On Sept. 5, 2017, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Trump administration will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program implemented in July 2012 by the Obama administration. According to the attorney general’s announcement, the program will remain in place for nearly six months, until March 5, 2018. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will phase out the program in its entirety over the next two years. A memorandum issued Tuesday by Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine C. Duke clarified the following...

To view the full article, register now.