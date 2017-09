NY Pharmacist Pleads Guilty To Illegal Distribution Scheme

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Bronx-based pharmacist pled guilty Wednesday in New York federal court to participating in a scheme to sell sedatives online to customers who did not have valid prescriptions for the drugs, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and New Jersey Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration said in a joint statement.



Licensed pharmacist Maurice Malin, 83, pled guilty to conspiring to sell more than 5 million prescription Butalbital pills to customers throughout the country who ordered the drugs online without consulting...

