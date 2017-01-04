Infineon Asks Fed. Circ. To Lift Semiconductor Injunction

By Jimmy Hoover

Law360, Washington (September 6, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Infineon Technologies Americas pressed a Federal Circuit panel Wednesday to throw out an injunction preventing it from making certain semiconductor products amid a patent dispute with Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Infineon Americas, the U.S. subsidiary of German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies AG, sought to terminate its exclusive license to Macom after accusing it of marketing products outside the scope of the agreement, but Macom successfully blocked that termination in California federal court. Macom won an injunction that not only kept Macom’s license in effect, but...
Case Information

Case Title

MACOM Technology Solutions v. Infineon Technologies Americas


Case Number

17-1448

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

830 Patent Infringement (Fed. Question)

Date Filed

January 4, 2017

Case Title

MACOM Technology Solutions v. Infineon Technologies Americas


Case Number

17-1882

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

830 Patent Infringement (Fed. Question)

Date Filed

April 6, 2017

