Infineon Asks Fed. Circ. To Lift Semiconductor Injunction

Law360, Washington (September 6, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Infineon Technologies Americas pressed a Federal Circuit panel Wednesday to throw out an injunction preventing it from making certain semiconductor products amid a patent dispute with Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.



Infineon Americas, the U.S. subsidiary of German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies AG, sought to terminate its exclusive license to Macom after accusing it of marketing products outside the scope of the agreement, but Macom successfully blocked that termination in California federal court. Macom won an injunction that not only kept Macom’s license in effect, but...

To view the full article, register now.