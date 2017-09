New Consumer Gripes Build Net Neutrality Case, Group Says

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has released nearly half of the consumer complaints it has on file detailing service providers’ alleged net neutrality infractions, offering further evidence that the agency shouldn’t scrap current web-browsing protections, a telecom lobbying group recently announced.



A spokesperson confirmed to Law360 on Wednesday that the National Hispanic Media Coalition has now received about 20,000 of the existing 54,000 complaints filed with the FCC. The documents, released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, paint a grim picture of ISP behavior,...

