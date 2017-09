TransUnion Renews Bid To Boot Former Atty From FCRA Row

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT) -- TransUnion LLC on Tuesday asked the Seventh Circuit for an en banc rehearing of its decision to allow an Indiana lawyer who for years defended the credit bureau to now represent a consumer fighting it, arguing that the decision flies in the face of long-standing precedent.



Failing to disqualify a bid by John Cento, who from 2003 to 2005 led TransUnion’s defense against hundreds of consumer protection suits, from representing a consumer who brought the underlying Fair Credit Reporting Act suit would nullify a long line...

