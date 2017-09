BIA OKs Tribes' Business Leasing Regulations

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The Bureau of Indian Affairs has signed off on regulations for two Native American tribes that will allow them to bypass BIA approval of land-lease deals for businesses, according to a notice in the Federal Register on Wednesday.



The BIA said in the notice that on July 17 it approved the Osage Nation to take charge of reaching its own leases for businesses under the Helping Expedite and Advance Responsible Tribal Homeownership Act of 2012, better known as the HEARTH Act. Additionally, the BIA said it...

