SWS Investors Say Chancery Erred In Lowering Deal Price

Law360, Wilmington (September 6, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT) -- SWS Group Inc. investors filed an opening brief Wednesday with the Delaware Supreme Court in the bank holding firm's appeal of a chancery decision that lowered their consideration in SWS’ acquisition by Hilltop Holdings Inc. following a four-day appraisal trial.



In the opening brief, SWS investors Merlin Partners LP and AAMAF LP said that the Delaware Chancery Court erred when it gave equal weight to the size premium argument advocated by the shareholders and by the company during the trial, when the company’s argument did not...

