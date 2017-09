Takata Creditors Question Ch. 11 Notices In Air Bag Case

Law360, Wilmington (September 6, 2017, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Manufacturing creditors of bankrupt vehicle airbag maker Takata Corp. objected Wednesday to taking on most of the $37 million cost of expanded notifications to future individual claim-makers, arguing in a Delaware bankruptcy filing that the expense is part of the overall case cost and benefit.



The Original Equipment Manufacturer Customer Group objection said Takata’s Chapter 11 plan sponsor and prospective buyer, Key Safety Systems Inc., has said it will not proceed with a global transaction in Takata’s case without additional noticing measures aimed at those who...

