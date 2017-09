Sanofi Beats Eye Doctor's TCPA Suit Over 13-Year-Old Fax

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Sanofi and a subsidiary beat a Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action Wednesday when a Pennsylvania federal judge said that the ophthalmologist who sued over a 2004 fax couldn’t use a nearly identical state court case he filed in 2005 to keep the federal claims from being time-barred.



U.S. District Judge A. Richard Caputo granted Sanofi Pasteur Inc. and VaxServe Inc.’s summary judgment motion in a 28-page opinion that also dealt with three other pending motions from the company and Ari Weitzner, the doctor who filed...

To view the full article, register now.