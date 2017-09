Urban Outfitters Managers Lose Collective Cert. In OT Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 6, 2017, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Urban Outfitters Inc. department managers who accused the company of unfairly denying overtime pay were decertified as a collective Wednesday in New York federal court after declining to object to a magistrate judge’s recommendation against their claims being heard as a group.



U.S. District Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf adopted a magistrate judge’s March report and recommendations in Wednesday’s order, saying she didn’t find any plain error in those findings and that the managers hadn’t raised any objections to them.



U.S. Magistrate Judge James Orenstein had found...

