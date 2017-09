J&J Defends Privileged Docs In Contact Lens Antitrust MDL

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.’s communications with its lawyers that touch on business advice in addition to legal advice are still covered by attorney-client privilege, the contact lens maker told a Florida federal court Wednesday in fighting a motion to compel in antitrust multidistrict litigation.



Each of the documents JJVC claims are privileged contain protected legal advice and the lawyers involved in them had strictly legal roles with the company, according to the opposition brief. The consumers bringing the suit had said in an Aug....

To view the full article, register now.