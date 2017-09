Fried Frank Snags Real Estate Pro From Simpson Thacher

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A former Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP real estate attorney who has represented Blackstone in a number of transactions, including its $8.1 billion sale of IndCor Properties, has joined Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP’s New York office, the firm said Wednesday.



Patrick M. Dowd, whose past clients include the Blackstone Group LP, KKR & Co. LP and CBRE Group Inc., joined Fried Frank on Aug. 14 in its corporate real estate transactions practice, where his work with real estate acquisitions and financing will include...

