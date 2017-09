5th Circ. OKs DOL's Request To Drop OT Rule Appeal

Law360, Los Angeles (September 6, 2017, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday agreed to drop the U.S. Department of Labor’s appeal of a preliminary injunction against an Obama-era regulation expanding overtime protection to millions of workers, granting a day-old request from the Trump administration.



The order affirming the dismissal was filed a day after the DOL told the court it wanted to drop the appeal over the so-called white collar overtime exemption, a move that was unopposed by the 21 states who initially challenged the rule in federal court. One week earlier, U.S....

