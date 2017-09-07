Garvey Schubert Barer Adds Immig. Atty As Owner In Seattle

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Garvey Schubert Barer bolstered its Seattle immigration practice with the addition of the former in-house counsel at Microsoft, a 25-year veteran of the field, as an owner, the firm announced Wednesday.



Robert Neale, most recently a partner at Fisher Phillips in Seattle, started at the firm Aug. 7, bringing significant experience in aiding companies and individuals in securing temporary work permits, submission of permanent residence applications, Form I-9 compliance, U.S.-Canada cross-border matters and consular processing.



Hailing from a boutique labor firm that worked on company immigration...

