Hughes Hubbard Snags DOJ FCPA Prosecutor

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP has brought on a former U.S. Department of Justice higher-up for Foreign Corrupt Practices Act enforcement and highly experienced trial lawyer, the firm announced Thursday.



Laura Perkins, an FCPA assistant chief in the fraud section of the DOJ’s Criminal Division, joins two teams at Hughes Hubbard, the anti-corruption and internal investigations practice and the white collar and regulatory defense group. Perkins oversaw hundreds of FCPA investigations in her time at the DOJ, according to the firm, and now joins a practice...

