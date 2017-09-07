Hughes Hubbard Snags DOJ FCPA Prosecutor
Laura Perkins, an FCPA assistant chief in the fraud section of the DOJ’s Criminal Division, joins two teams at Hughes Hubbard, the anti-corruption and internal investigations practice and the white collar and regulatory defense group. Perkins oversaw hundreds of FCPA investigations in her time at the DOJ, according to the firm, and now joins a practice...
