San Bernardino Sheriff Wins Chemehuevi Tribe Traffic Tix Suit

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has handed the San Bernardino County sheriff a win in a suit by the Chemehuevi Indian Tribe that accused his office of issuing traffic citations on reservation land over which it didn’t have jurisdiction, saying the area where some of the stops occurred wasn’t within the reservation.



U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee granted summary judgment to County Sheriff John McMahon and Deputy Sheriff Ronald Sindelar on Tuesday on their argument that the area in question, referred to as Section 36 land,...

To view the full article, register now.