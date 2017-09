Ballard Spahr Settles $20M Antitrust Fee Suit With Symphony

Law360, Philadelphia (September 7, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Ballard Spahr has settled a Pennsylvania state court lawsuit aimed at recouping $20 million in fees the firm said it was owed by Symphony Health Solutions Corp. for work on a now-settled antitrust case against IMS Health Inc., according to a Wednesday filing.



The terms of the settlement are confidential, according to a Ballard Spahr attorney. The Philadelphia-based firm sued Symphony in June 2016, alleging it was owed money pursuant to a fee agreement entitling the firm to a share of any recovery from the antitrust...

