Proxy Adviser ISS Gets New PE Backer In $720M Buyout

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT) -- Genstar Capital said Thursday it will shell out $720 million to buy Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. from Vestar Capital Partners, setting the stage for the proxy advisory firm to switch private equity backers after about three years.



The deal will see California-based Genstar Capital nab ISS after New York-based Vestar Capital bought it in March 2014 for $364 million. ISS, which was founded in 1985, had been part of MSCI since 2010, when it was acquired as part of MSCI's deal to buy RiskMetrics Group for...

