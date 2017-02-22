Seventy Seven Seeks Sanctions Against Firm In Merger Suit

By Michele Gorman

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Seventy Seven Energy Inc. on Wednesday asked an Oklahoma federal judge to sanction counsel for a shareholder, alleging the firm filed a proposed class action over a merger solely to generate attorneys' fees.

The oil field services company said sanctions are permissible against Monteverde & Associates PC, which is representing Maria Comeaux, because the lawsuit raised "meritless challenges" to the now-completed merger between it and the Houston-based Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. In the suit, Comeaux said the merger offered Seventy Seven Energy shareholders too little and didn't...
Case Information

Case Title

Comeaux et al v. Seventy Seven Energy Inc et al


Case Number

5:17-cv-00191

Court

Oklahoma Western

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Vicki Miles-LaGrange

Date Filed

February 22, 2017

