Seventy Seven Seeks Sanctions Against Firm In Merger Suit

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Seventy Seven Energy Inc. on Wednesday asked an Oklahoma federal judge to sanction counsel for a shareholder, alleging the firm filed a proposed class action over a merger solely to generate attorneys' fees.



The oil field services company said sanctions are permissible against Monteverde & Associates PC, which is representing Maria Comeaux, because the lawsuit raised "meritless challenges" to the now-completed merger between it and the Houston-based Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. In the suit, Comeaux said the merger offered Seventy Seven Energy shareholders too little and didn't...

