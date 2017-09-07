NY Allows Telephone Cos. To Apportion In-State Charges

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The New York Department of Taxation and Finance is now allowing telephone service vendors to separate out income from the sale of combined in-state, interstate and international landline services for sales tax purposes.



In a Tuesday memorandum, the department noted that only sales of intrastate landline services are subject to a sales tax and that sales of interstate/international telephone services are not. The policy revision lets vendors make income allocations between taxable intrastate and nontaxable interstate or international telephone services even if they do not sell...

To view the full article, register now.