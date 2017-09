FTC Strikes Deal With Online Gambling Co., Influencers

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has settled charges that two social media influencers with clout in the online gambling community encouraged their followers to visit gambling service CSGO Lotto without disclosing that they jointly owned the company, resolving its inaugural complaint against individual influencers, the agency said Thursday.



Trevor Martin, who goes by TmarTn, and Thomas Cassell, nicknamed Syndicate, have agreed to conspicuously disclose any connections they have with a product or service they’re endorsing and to require any influencers they pay for promotions to do the...

