Judge Finds Ex-Tyco Director Breached Noncompete

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Wednesday sided with Tyco Integrated Security LLC in finding its former director of regional sales breached his employment agreement by taking a job as vice president of sales at a competing electronic security company.



In an order granting Tyco partial summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly decided against challenging John Bradford's employment with rival business G4S Secure Integration LLC, but issued an order preventing him from soliciting former employees or exposing trade secrets.



“In light of Mr. Bradford’s conduct,...

