Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB's Save Of Claims In $2.7M IP Case

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that held as valid the claims of a Cobalt Boats LLC patent covering a boat step asserted in a Virginia federal court trial in which a jury ordered Brunswick Corp. to pay $2.7 million.



The appellate court panel did not expand in its one-sentence order on its rationale for affirming the PTAB's September 2016 final written decision that found as valid the two claims that Cobalt successfully asserted in the Eastern District of Virginia...

