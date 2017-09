Servers Hit Bob Evans With Tip-Credit Wage Suit

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of workers hit the country restaurant chain Bob Evans with a putative wages class action in Ohio federal court Thursday, alleging the chain makes tipped employees do non-tipped work unrelated to their positions in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.



Proposed lead plaintiffs Christopher Carr and Shureene Newsome accuse the restaurant chain of violating tip-credit provisions — an option allowing employers to pay tipped workers below minimum wage if the difference is made up with tips — after it allegedly failed to...

