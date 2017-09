Manufacturer Must Face Claims Of Defective Guardrail Design

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A Georgia man who claims a defective Trinity Industries Inc. guardrail pierced the length of his car and severely injured him during a car crash can proceed with his lawsuit against the company, a Georgia federal judge said Thursday.



In rejecting a dismissal bid brought by Trinity and its Trinity Highway Products LLC subsidiary, U.S. District Judge William S. Duffey Jr. kept most of plaintiff Bobby J. Chapman’s complaint alive — the only aspect eliminated was a breach of warranty claim that Chapman voluntarily agreed to...

To view the full article, register now.