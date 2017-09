Oil Exec Stonewalled Bank, Jury Told In Contempt Trial

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Oil financier Raheem J. Brennerman endured a rough day Thursday at his trial for criminal contempt, as Manhattan jurors heard via a former Linklaters LLP partner that Brennerman didn't disclose a fat payment he made to himself last year when a bank that lent him $5 million wanted to know where its money was.



An impassive Brennerman looked on as former BigLaw partner Paul Hessler told a seven-woman, five-man jury that the defendant stonewalled the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., his client, for a...

