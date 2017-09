BNY Mellon Gets Quick Wins On Some Claims In RMBS Suit

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday trimmed investors’ claims in a suit brought against the Bank of New York Mellon over its alleged failures as trustee of a slew of residential mortgage-backed securities trusts, ruling that many of the claims didn’t have enough evidence to back them up.



U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni gave quick wins to BNY Mellon on much of the investors’ claims of breach of contract and breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing while leaving behind portions of...

