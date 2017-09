Calif. Passes Wells Fargo-Inspired Arbitration Bill

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT) -- California lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday that would stop companies from using forced arbitration clauses in contracts that are created fraudulently, a response to the actions of Wells Fargo after the bank opened millions of accounts without the consent of consumers.



Senate Bill 33, which now heads to the desk of Gov. Jerry Brown, comes after Wells Fargo & Co. went to court seeking to bar customers who had accounts created without their consent from suing over any losses, damage to their credit scores and other...

