Supreme Court Petitions To Watch In Native American Law

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has so far agreed to hear only one case in its upcoming term directly impacting a Native American tribe, but a clutch of intriguing petitions that could have major impacts on tribal interests could still earn a review by the justices.



On Nov. 7, the high court will hear oral arguments in Patchak v. Zinke, in which a Michigan landowner is seeking to overturn a D.C. Circuit decision upholding a law that forced the dismissal of his suit over the U.S. Department...

