Ga. Appellate Court Nixes Mother's Suit Against Midwife

Law360, Los Angeles (September 7, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appellate panel tossed a suit accusing a nurse midwife of being responsible for a baby's permanent brain injuries by negligently managing the mother's labor and delivery, saying Thursday that a theory submitted by the woman’s expert medical witness is not generally accepted in the scientific community and is therefore inadmissible.



In a unanimous ruling, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of nurse Lauren Braswell in a suit lodged by patient T'Miaya Smith. Smith accused the nurse midwife...

