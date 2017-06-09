Jones Day Grabs Ex-DOJ Civil Division Head For DC Office

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The former head of the U.S. Department of Justice’s civil division, who defended former President Barack Obama’s executive actions on immigration and the Keystone XL pipeline, has joined Jones Day.



Benjamin Mizer, who was also Ohio’s solicitor general earlier in his career, started as a partner at the firm’s Washington, D.C., office on Sept. 5 after serving as acting assistant attorney general and principal deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ’s civil division for two years.



Mizer said leading the division, which the DOJ said employs...

