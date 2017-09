NRDC, Others Sue DOT Over Fuel Efficiency Penalty Delay

Law360, Los Angeles (September 7, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A trio of environmental groups sued the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday in the Second Circuit, asking the appellate court to review and reverse a recent delay to an Obama-era rule raising penalties on automakers that don’t meet fuel efficiency standards.



The Natural Resources Defense Counsel, the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity are asking the court to set aside a NHTSA rule that indefinitely delays a prior rule to increase the civil penalties for exceeding...

To view the full article, register now.