Utah County Can't Escape Navajo Group's Voting Rights Suit

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge on Thursday denied partial summary judgment bids all around in the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission's suit seeking to hold San Juan County liable for allegedly not providing equal voting opportunities to Navajo citizens, saying a full trial is the better course of action.



In an order, U.S. District Judge Jill N. Parrish also dismissed the commission’s claims relating to a 2014 election as moot for lack of subject matter jurisdiction, but kept alive those related to the 2016 election cycle while...

